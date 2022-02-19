HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.07. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

