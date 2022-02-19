Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.85% of Elevate Credit worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth about $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Elevate Credit by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 116.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 44,368 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Elevate Credit by 3.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.28 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.62). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. TheStreet downgraded Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

