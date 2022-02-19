HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of HUTCHMED worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in HUTCHMED by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in HUTCHMED by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of HCM opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.