Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 13,050 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 103,145.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $899.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

