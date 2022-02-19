Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $4,104,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $4,682,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $6.90 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

