Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Franchise Group worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis upped their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

