Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 169,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of PowerSchool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $3,940,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $49,441,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

