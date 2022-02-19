Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 169,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of PowerSchool at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $3,940,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $49,441,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PWSC stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
