Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 621,100 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 621,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.34% of ServiceSource International worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceSource International in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 703,843 shares of company stock valued at $680,663. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

