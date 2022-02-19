Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.90 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

NYSE AAP opened at $218.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.68. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $160.03 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.