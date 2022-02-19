Insider Selling: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) EVP Sells $1,268,144.50 in Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 889.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 854,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

