Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 6,844 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of KAR opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

