Loop Capital Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PEGA. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of PEGA opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $79.59 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

