Truist Financial Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $182.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.58.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day moving average of $153.80. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

