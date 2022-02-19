Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KERN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akerna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Akerna has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

