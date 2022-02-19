Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Middleby by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $182.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $131.87 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.80.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

