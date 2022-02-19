Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after buying an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,567,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 601.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,286,000 after buying an additional 457,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 172.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,457,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 610.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 288,913 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

Guardant Health stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

