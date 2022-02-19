Stealth BioTherapeutics’ (MITO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

MITO stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.81. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

