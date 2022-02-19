Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

