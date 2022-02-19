-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 77,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 161,039 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

