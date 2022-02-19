Zacks: Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McAfee.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. McAfee has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in McAfee in the third quarter worth $3,155,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in McAfee by 58.2% in the third quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 367,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 135,280 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McAfee by 1,727.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 354,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in McAfee by 111.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 180,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in McAfee in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

