-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.09. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

GFL opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

