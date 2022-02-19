Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

BLI stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 767,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 302,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

