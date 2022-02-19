Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.
BLI stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
