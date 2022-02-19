Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

