Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $130.00 at DA Davidson

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after acquiring an additional 57,576 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

