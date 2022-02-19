Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,077.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

