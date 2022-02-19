Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 610 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $294.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,773 shares of company stock worth $629,428. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

