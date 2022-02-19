Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,200 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

NYSE:NSP opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $78.09 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.