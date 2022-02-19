Axa S.A. Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,292 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software stock opened at $318.57 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $296.68 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.86. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

