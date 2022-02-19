NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NMI by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

