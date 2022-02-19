Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $262.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

