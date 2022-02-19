Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 27.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 266.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.