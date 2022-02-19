Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,277,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 1,676,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

