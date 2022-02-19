Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,277,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 1,676,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storebrand ASA (SREDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.