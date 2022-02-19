Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Rises By 30.2%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SGLDF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Sabre Gold Mines
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.