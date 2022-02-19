Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Rises By 30.2%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SGLDF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

