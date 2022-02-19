Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Sells $585,569.75 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $585,569.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Just Rocks, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

