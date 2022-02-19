Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $552,828.36 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 418,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.
