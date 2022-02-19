Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $552,828.36 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 418,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

