James B. Hawkins Sells 9,441 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 9,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $474,127.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IRadimed stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at $5,915,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

