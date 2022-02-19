John Kober Sells 6,015 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Kober sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

