The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,488 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

