The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

