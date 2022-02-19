The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $731,000 Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 810,839 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,284,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $24.32 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

