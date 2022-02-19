Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Cohu worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.