Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 877,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.