Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.