Citigroup Trims Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,438 shares of company stock valued at $253,736. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

