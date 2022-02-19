Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded at TD Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $850.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $900.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $692.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $756.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

