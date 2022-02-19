CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $199.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.46, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

