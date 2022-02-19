Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.
Owens Corning stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89.
In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
