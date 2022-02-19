Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.89. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.