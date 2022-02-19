Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.30

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and traded as high as $19.70. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 884 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.
Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.
About Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS)
Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.
