Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,737 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Lithium Americas worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lithium Americas by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

LAC opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

