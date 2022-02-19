Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Getty Realty worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.00 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

